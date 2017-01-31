Knox, who was signed to a futures contract by the Bucs on Jan. 13, tallied 177 tackles, including one sack, and one interception over two seasons with the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 24-year-old signed a three-year, $1.67 million contract with the Bucs and currently slots in as Kwon Alexander's primary backup at middle linebacker. Knox's 112 tackles as a rookie in the 2015 season set a Riders team record, and he also notably tallied 19 tackles on special teams last season. In his college career at Division II California University of Pennsylvania, Knox recorded 11.5 tackles for loss, including 7.5 as a senior, along with four forced fumbles.