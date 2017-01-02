Buccaneers' Joe Hawley: Suffers thumb injury
Hawley hurt his thumb during Sunday's 17-16 victory over the Panthers.
The severity of Hawley's injury wasn't specified. However, the fact he wasn't immediately ruled out upon initial examination suggests the ailment isn't serious. Thus, the UNLV product should be good to go for the start of offseason activities.
