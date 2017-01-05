Lunsford was signed by the Bucs to a futures contract Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Liberty inked a deal with San Francisco this past summer, appearing in three preseason games. Lunsford kicked just one extra point during his brief Niners tenure but boasted a monster leg in his college days, having made an NCAA-record 12 field goals of 50 or more yards. With 2016 second-round pick Roberto Aguayo having endured his share of struggles during his rookie campaign, an intriguing battle for the Bucs' place-kicking job could well unfold throughout the offseason and next summer.