Huff gathered in two of three targets for 24 yards in Saturday's 31-24 loss to the Saints. He also gained 17 yards on two kickoff returns.

The 25-year-old receiver enjoyed his first multi-catch game in a Bucs uniform, as he continues to get further acclimated to the team's offense. The speedy Huff also continues to slot in at kick returner, although his production in that area was definitively limited Saturday. Having made some modest inroads with his new club, he'll look to finish the season with some positive momentum in Week 17 versus the Panthers.