Huff secured three of six targets for 41 yards, rushed once for five yards, and gained 72 yards on six punt returns during the Bucs stint of his 2016 campaign.

Huff's 2016 season wasn't dull by any stretch, with the third-year receiver opening the season as a starter in Philadelphia, picking up DUI, drug possession and weapons charges, getting subsequently released by the Eagles, and then latching on with the Bucs and eventually making his way onto the active roster. The University of Oregon product had shown more than enough play-making ability in his two-plus seasons with the Eagles, during which he'd notched 48 receptions on 75 targets for 482 yards and four touchdowns in 34 games, while also compiling 1,165 yards and touchdowns of 107 and 98 yards on 42 punt returns. Huff was promoted to the Bucs' active roster on Dec. 6 after a near month-long stay on the practice squad and was also signed to a two-year contract extension on the same day, insuring that he'll have a chance to continue developing his skills in Tampa for the foreseeable future. Blessed with excellent speed and a diverse skill set, Huff is a fantasy prospect with some upside heading into the offseason, given the team's need to find multiple viable options in the passing game alongside Mike Evans. His play-making ability on special teams gives an additional boost to his potential value in formats that take return yards and touchdowns into account.