Buccaneers' Josh Huff: Won't face jail time for 2016 arrest
Huff accepted a conditional plea on November 2016 unlawful possession of weapons charges, meaning that he will not face any jail time for the infraction, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
As per his attorney Andrew Smith, the 25-year-old will be subject to six months' probation and will have the charges expunged from his record as long as he successfully complies. The Nov. 1, 2016 incident, which also involved DUI and marijuana possession charges, unfolded during a traffic stop in New Jersey while Huff was still with the Eagles. It led to his release just two days later, which paved the way for his signing by the Bucs on Nov. 7. Huff saw action in three games in Tampa, totaling three receptions for 41 yards and adding 72 yards on six kickoff returns. The Oregon product does have 48 receptions for 482 yards and four touchdowns on his resume from his time in Philadelphia, so the Bucs are looking forward to seeing what he can do with a full offseason, training camp and preseason under coach Dirk Koetter's offensive system. Huff has recently worked out with Jameis Winston and several other teammates in Houston and was present for the start of the team's OTAs on Monday, but it remains to be seen how the NFL may weigh in with respect to disciplinary action for the incident.
