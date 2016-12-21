Adjei-Barimah is not listed on the Bucs' injury report, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

The corner missed the last four games while serving a suspension, but he'll be eligible to return in Week 16. Initially, there had been some questions about the health of his knee, but his absence from the report suggests Adjei-Barimah will, in fact, be ready to play against the Saints.

