Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Not on injury report
Adjei-Barimah is not listed on the Bucs' injury report, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.
The corner missed the last four games while serving a suspension, but he'll be eligible to return in Week 16. Initially, there had been some questions about the health of his knee, but his absence from the report suggests Adjei-Barimah will, in fact, be ready to play against the Saints.
