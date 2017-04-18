Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Officially signs exclusive rights tender
Adjei-Barimah officially signed his one-year exclusive rights tender Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Adjei-Barimah was originally tendered on Feb. 28 but didn't officially sign until Monday. The third-year corner logged 22 tackles, two sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble in 10 games in 2016 over 290 defensive snaps, and he added 95 additional plays on special teams. The 24-year-old is currently slotted as Brent Grimes' primary backup at right cornerback.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Tendered to one-year contract•
-
Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Placed on IR•
-
Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Not on injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Returns from four-game suspension•
-
Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Suspended four games•
-
Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Active against Niners•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...