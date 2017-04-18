Adjei-Barimah officially signed his one-year exclusive rights tender Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Adjei-Barimah was originally tendered on Feb. 28 but didn't officially sign until Monday. The third-year corner logged 22 tackles, two sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble in 10 games in 2016 over 290 defensive snaps, and he added 95 additional plays on special teams. The 24-year-old is currently slotted as Brent Grimes' primary backup at right cornerback.

