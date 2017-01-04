Tandy collected 12 tackles (10 solo), including one for loss, and notched a pair of interceptions in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Panthers.

The veteran safety finished off the season in fine fashion, racking up 40 tackles (30 solo) over the final four games. Tandy also racked up four picks over the last five contests of the season, victimizing Cam Newton twice on Sunday and posting a career-best figure in that category overall in 2016. Despite having set a then-career high in tackles in 2015, Tandy's re-signing in March 2016 was primarily for depth purposes, as well as his solid special teams work. However, given his play in the latter stages of the campaign, the fifth-year pro figures to be heavily in the mix for a potential starting safety spot in 2017, the second year of his two-year, $1.85 million contract.