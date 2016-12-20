Tandy tallied 14 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Cowboys.

Despite Chris Conte's return, Tandy saw plenty of playing time and ended up checking in second only to Kwon Alexander's remarkable 21 stops on the night. The veteran safety has played at an outstanding level over the last two weeks, amassing a combined 23 tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception over that span.