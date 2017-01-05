Cartwright was signed to a futures contract by the Bucs on Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The former Colorado State Ram tallied 75 receptions for 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns -- along with five rushes for 26 yards -- over five college seasons before going undrafted in 2016. Cartwright subsequently spent all of training camp and preseason with the Bucs, recording one reception for one yard before being waived/injured on Sept. 3. He figures to join an offseason tight end mix that will likely include the likes of Alan Cross, Luke Stocker and Brandon Myers.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola