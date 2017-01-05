Cartwright was signed to a futures contract by the Bucs on Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The former Colorado State Ram tallied 75 receptions for 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns -- along with five rushes for 26 yards -- over five college seasons before going undrafted in 2016. Cartwright subsequently spent all of training camp and preseason with the Bucs, recording one reception for one yard before being waived/injured on Sept. 3. He figures to join an offseason tight end mix that will likely include the likes of Alan Cross, Luke Stocker and Brandon Myers.