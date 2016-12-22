Alexander was named a Pro Bowl alternate earlier this week, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

An argument could certainly be made for the second-year linebacker's inclusion onto the main Pro Bowl roster, particularly following his 21-tackle explosion in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, but Alexander will nevertheless have to make his way into the all-star affair by way of an opt-out by another player selected in front of him. Alexander leads the NFL with 97 solo tackles, and his 125 overall stops rank him fifth. He also holds the distinction of being the only linebacker with 100 combined tackles and at least one sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery, interception and defensive touchdown, and he and the Seahawks' Bobby Wagner are the only two linebackers to have tallied two 15-plus tackle games this season. After a promising 2015 rookie campaign was cut short by a four-game PED suspension, Alexander has bounced back to thrive in defensive coordinator Mike Smith's attacking scheme in 2016.