Alexander was credited with 10 tackles (six solo), including one for loss, and a pass defensed in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Panthers.

The second-year middle linebacker thus wraps up his sophomore pro campaign with three consecutive 10-tackle efforts, totaling a whopping 41 stops thanks to his 21-tackle explosion in Week 15 versus the Cowboys. After seeing a PED suspension wipe out the final four games of what was an otherwise stellar rookie season in 2015, Alexander bounced back to excel in defensive coordinator Mike Smith's attacking scheme, compiling 145 tackles, matching last season's three-sack total, and also notching a forced fumble, fumble recovery and interception apiece.