Alexander recorded 10 tackles in Saturday's 31-24 loss to the Saints.

After blowing up for 21 tackles in Week 15, his 10-tackle effort was certainly an acceptable encore. He's shown to be one of the more versatile linebackers in IDP leagues, as he's posted 135 tackles, three sacks, an interception and a pair of forced fumbles, and he could easily become an elite IDP player when he enters his third year in the NFL in 2017.