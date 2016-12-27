Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Posts 10 tackles in Saturday loss
Alexander recorded 10 tackles in Saturday's 31-24 loss to the Saints.
After blowing up for 21 tackles in Week 15, his 10-tackle effort was certainly an acceptable encore. He's shown to be one of the more versatile linebackers in IDP leagues, as he's posted 135 tackles, three sacks, an interception and a pair of forced fumbles, and he could easily become an elite IDP player when he enters his third year in the NFL in 2017.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Named Pro Bowl alternate earlier in week•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Racks up 21 tackles in Week 15 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Another strong showing in Week 14 win•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Co-leads team in tackles in Week 13 win•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Tallies six stops, sack in Week 12 win•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Absent from injury report•