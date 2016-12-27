Alexander recorded 10 tackles in Saturday's 31-24 loss to the Saints.

After blowing up for 21 tackles in Week 15, his 10-tackle effort was certainly an acceptable encore. He's shown to be one of the more versatile linebackers in IDP leagues, as he's posted 135 tackles, three sacks, an interception and a pair of forced fumbles, and he could easily become an elite IDP player when he enters his third year in the NFL in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola