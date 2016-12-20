Alexander totaled 21 tackles (11 solo), including one for a loss, in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Cowboys.

Alexander ripped off a single-game career high in tackles, while also notching double-digit stops for the third time this season. The second-year linebacker was all over the field and has seemingly been even more effective in defensive coordinator Mike Smith's scheme than he was during his impressive rookie campaign under former head coach Lovie Smith's system. With 125 tackles on his resume through 14 games, Alexander could well be on the way to Pro Bowl honors this season.