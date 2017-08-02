Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Could see more blitzing opportunities in coming season
David could see additional pass rushing opportunities this coming season, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "In this defense we rush a lot of linebackers, we rush the quarterback a lot," he said. "One emphasis I had this year was to try to get better as a pass-rusher from last season to this season."
Despite the fact his tackle numbers took a serious nosedive during his first year in defensive coordinator Mike Smith's scheme, David somewhat offset the drop with five sacks, the second-highest total of his career. The sixth-year pro continued to work on his pass rush moves this offseason in anticipation of what could be even more blitzing opportunities in 2017. Both David and middle linebacker Kwon Alexander took part in an isolation rushing drill against running backs and tight ends in Monday's practice, with the intention of simulating the protections they're most likely to encounter when blitzing. While Smith isn't likely to reveal his hand much during preseason games, it appears that exploiting David's speed to get to the quarterback is definitely in his plan of attack for this coming season.
