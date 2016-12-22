David was named a Pro Bowl alternate earlier this week, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The distinction could be termed somewhat of a surprise, given that the fifth-year pro is on pace for what will easily be the lowest tackle total of his standout career. However, a large part of that drop-off can be attributed to a role in defensive coordinator Mike Smith's scheme that is different than the others he's held under previous systems, as well as on an assortment of injuries that he's battled throughout the 2016 campaign. Nevertheless, David has still shown a flair for impact plays this season, racking up two sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a key pick-six of Philip Rivers in Week 13.