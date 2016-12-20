David (hamstring) posted nine tackles (five solo), a sack and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Cowboys.

David's best game of the season was overshadowed by teammate Kwon Alexander's spectacular 21-tackle night, but the returns were impressive nonetheless, particularly considering that David came into the game nursing a hamstring ailment. The sack was David's first since Week 3 against the Rams, while the nine stops were a season high. Although his 74 total tackles represent a significant drop over the former Pro Bowler's usual pace -- in fact, amount to just over half of the 147 he racked up in 2015 -- he remains a vital cog in the Bucs' defensive scheme.