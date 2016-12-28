David racked up seven tackles (six solo), including one for loss, and a sack in Saturday's 31-24 loss to the Saints.

The former Pro Bowler has resembled the disruptive tackling machine from seasons past over the last two weeks, as he's now tallied a combined 16 stops (11 solo) and two sacks over that span. David's respective nine-and-seven-tackle efforts in the last two weeks represent his best two-game stretch in that category during the 2016 campaign.