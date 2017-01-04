David posted six tackles (five solo), including two sacks and another tackle for loss, in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Panthers.

The former Pro Bowler seemed to be stuck in neutral for most of the season in defensive coordinator Mike Smith's system before turning it on over the last month-plus. David tallied 37 stops (28 solo), four sacks (all within the last three games) and an interception in Weeks 12 through 17, salvaging his season to large extent from an IDP perspective. The fifth-year pro actually finished with the second-highest sack total of his career (5.0), equaled a career best in forced fumbles (four) and fumble recoveries (two) and notched a pick-six, helping offset what was by far the lowest tackle total of his career (87). If Smith, who is reportedly under consideration for head coaching opportunities, does return to Tampa for a second season, David may be primed for a much stronger start to 2017 given his season of acclimation in this past campaign.