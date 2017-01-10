Stocker finished the 2016 season with five receptions (eight targets) for 23 yards and no scores over 12 games.

The fifth-year pro once again dutifully served as one of the better blockers at his position in the NFL, battling a troublesome ankle injury that ultimately cost him four games along the way. Stocker's reception, target and yardage totals were the lowest of his career, as his job helping to clear lanes in the running game clearly takes precedence in the Bucs' offensive system. While Tampa didn't exactly enjoy prolific success on the ground this past season -- checking in as the 24th-ranked unit with 1,616 rushing yards and an average of 101.0 per game -- Stocker's veteran presence, familiarity with the offense and modest $1.7 million cap hit in 2017 seem to assure him of another season on the roster.