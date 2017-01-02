Buccaneers' Luke Stocker: Notches one reception in Week 17 win
Stocker brought in his only target for one yard in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Panthers.
The veteran's meager production represented the totality of what the tight end position yielded for the Bucs in Week 17, as they clearly missed Cameron Brate's (back) play-making ability. Stocker once again fulfilled his blocking responsibilities at a high level in 2016, while also contributing five receptions for 23 yards.
