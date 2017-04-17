Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Fifth-year option exercised
Evans' fifth-year option was picked up by the Buccaneers on Monday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Evans, the seventh overall pick in 2014, ranked in the top 6 league-wide last season in catches (96), targets (175), receiving yards (1,321), and receiving touchdowns (12), making Tampa Bay's decision to exercise his fifth-year option a no-brainer. At 23 years old, Evans is already among the league's elite at his position and figures to play a huge role in continuing to advance quarterback Jameis Winston's development going forward. As a result, it'd be no surprise if the Buccaneers open talks with Evans over a long-term contract extension soon, but until then, he'll boast the security of now having an extra year on his current deal.
