Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Goes for 97 yards, TD in Week 16 loss

Evans gathered in seven of eight targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-24 loss to the Saints.

Evans bounced back with a much better performance than he'd mustered against this same Saints squad two weeks ago, when he'd been limited to four catches for 42 yards. The third-year wideout turned in his best reception and yardage totals since Week 12 versus the Seahawks, and scored for the first time since that contest as well. Just named to his first Pro Bowl earlier in the week, Evans will try to close out his stellar 2016 campaign with a strong showing against the Panthers in Week 17.