Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Looking to take on greater leadership role

Evans is looking to be a more vocal leader entering his fourth season, particularly in the wake of veteran Vincent Jackson's departure, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Bucs' No. 1 wideout will be joined by veteran DeSean Jackson this season, but entering his fourth season in Tampa, it's Evans who feels the duty of assuming a more overt leadership role in the receiving corps. In addition to V-Jax, valued locker room figures Louis Murphy, Cecil Shorts and Russell Shepard have also departed since midseason last year, making Evans one of the elder statesmen of the incumbent group. The towering pass catcher sees himself in a similar position to Jameis Winston, who was much more of an assertive presence within the offense in just his second season last year. One of the most definitive paths to being perceived as a true leader is to continue churning out Pro Bowl-caliber seasons the likes of 2016, when Evans tallied a career-best 96 catches for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns.