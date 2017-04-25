Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Looking to take on greater leadership role
Evans is looking to be a more vocal leader entering his fourth season, particularly in the wake of veteran Vincent Jackson's departure, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Bucs' No. 1 wideout will be joined by veteran DeSean Jackson this season, but entering his fourth season in Tampa, it's Evans who feels the duty of assuming a more overt leadership role in the receiving corps. In addition to V-Jax, valued locker room figures Louis Murphy, Cecil Shorts and Russell Shepard have also departed since midseason last year, making Evans one of the elder statesmen of the incumbent group. The towering pass catcher sees himself in a similar position to Jameis Winston, who was much more of an assertive presence within the offense in just his second season last year. One of the most definitive paths to being perceived as a true leader is to continue churning out Pro Bowl-caliber seasons the likes of 2016, when Evans tallied a career-best 96 catches for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Fifth-year option exercised•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: No new contract expected before regular season•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Should benefit from addition of DeSean Jackson•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Sets new career highs across the board in 2016•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Totals 65 yards receiving, TD in Week 17 win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Goes for 97 yards, TD in Week 16 loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
AP would be hardly ideal as Saint
There's a report that Adrian Peterson will sign with the Saints. Jamey Eisenberg says that...
-
2017 NFL Fantasy Football schedule takes
What can we learn about the schedule that can help us draft smarter and win more often in Fantasy...
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...