Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Named to first Pro Bowl earlier this week

Evans has been selected to represent the Buccaneers in the Pro Bowl.

Coming off a 2015 season in which he'd led the NFL in drops, Evans had vowed to bounce back in the 2016 campaign. Accordingly, he and QB Jameis Winston put in considerable time in the offseason working on their overall rapport, and the effort resulted in the third-year wideout's first Pro Bowl selection. Evans has set career highs in catches (84) and targets (156), although the latter accomplishment has partly come as a result of the multitude of injuries suffered by the Bucs at the wide receiver position. Meanwhile, Evans has also hit double digits in touchdowns (10) for the second time in three pro seasons, and needs just 48 yards over the final two games to surpass the career high of 1,206 yards he established last season. The majority of his receptions have been meaningful as well, as 74 of the aforementioned 84 have moved the chains. He becomes the first Bucs receiver to garner Pro Bowl honors since current teammate Vincent Jackson accomplished the feat following the 2012 season.