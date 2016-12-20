Buccaneers' Mike Evans: No practice Tuesday
Evans didn't take part in Tuesday's practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Evans suspiciously missed eight of the Buccaneers' 62 offensive snaps during Sunday's loss in Dallas, but neither the wideout nor anyone else in the organization mentioned an ailment was to blame. Whether his absence Tuesday was injury-related or merely a precaution likely won't be known until the Bucs release their first injury report of the week Wednesday.
