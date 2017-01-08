Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Sets new career highs across the board in 2016

Evans set new career bests in receptions (96), targets (175) and yardage (1,321) in the 2016 season, while also equaling a career-high 12 touchdowns.

The third-year receiver had come in to the 2016 campaign determined to put what he felt was a disappointing 2015 season behind him, one in which he'd led the NFL in drops and hauled in just over 50 percent of his targets. Evans responded by establishing new career highs across the board, and essentially served as the last man standing in the Bucs receiving corps after injuries felled the likes of Vincent Jackson and Cecil Shorts over the course of the season. He was a highly viable red-zone threat once again as well, hauling in nine of 19 targets and seven touchdowns inside the 20. While his 55.5 percent catch rate still leaves plenty of room for improvement, Evans undeniably took yet another step forward in 2016, and his massive size will continue to render him a prototypical No. 1 receiver heading into 2017. An upgrade of the personnel behind him on the depth chart will likely go a long way into making the Texas A&M product an even more lethal threat next season.