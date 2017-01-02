Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Totals 65 yards receiving, TD in Week 17 win

Evans secured five of 11 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Panthers.

Evans secured less than half his targets but did end up catching the game-winning touchdown, his 12th of the season. The score enabled him to equal the career high in that category that he established in his rookie 2014 campaign. Although he saw an increasing amount of defensive attention as Bucs pass catchers progressively went down with injury throughout the season, Evans still managed to notch a career-best 96 receptions for 1,321 yards, also a high-water mark. He'll thus enter the offseason ready to build on his already impressive rapport with QB Jameis Winston as Tampa looks to build on its 9-7 record in 2017.