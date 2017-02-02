Glennon completed 10 of 11 passes for 75 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the one game he played during the 2016 season.

The 27-year-old took his first snaps since the 2014 season in Week 9 of the 2016 campaign, coming in for Jameis Winston against the Falcons after the latter suffered a in-game knee injury. The action he saw in that contest is likely to represent Glennon's last in a Bucs uniform, as his rookie contract has now expired and he is therefore an unrestricted free agent. There were periodic rumors over the last two offseasons that Glennon might be available for the right price, but a trade never materialized. However, he does figure to now draw plenty of interest on the open market, despite the fact he's largely been in mothballs for the last two seasons. Glennon brings 19 career starts and an impressive 30:15 TD:INT ratio to wherever his next destination might be, with those numbers very possibly affording him the opportunity to compete for a starting job.