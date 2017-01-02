Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Suffers shoulder injury
Spence injured his shoulder during Sunday's 17-16 victory over the Panthers, ESPN reports.
The severity of Spence's injury isn't clear. However, considering he wasn't immediately ruled out of the game upon going down, the issue likely isn't serious. Regardless, he'll have plenty of time to recover in the offseason.
