Spence injured his shoulder during Sunday's 17-16 victory over the Panthers, ESPN reports.

The severity of Spence's injury isn't clear. However, considering he wasn't immediately ruled out of the game upon going down, the issue likely isn't serious. Regardless, he'll have plenty of time to recover in the offseason.

