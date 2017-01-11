Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Undergoing shoulder surgery Wednesday
Spence is undergoing shoulder surgery to repair a fully-torn labrum Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Spence suffered the shoulder injury during the Buccaneers' season finale against the Panthers, but not before recording three tackles. He'll have plenty of time to recover before training camp in July. Spence, a 2016 second-round pick, finished his rookie campaign with 22 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two passes defensed, and three forced fumbles in 16 games.
