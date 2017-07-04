Howard has impressed Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston, NFL.com reports. "This is the fastest, most athletic 6-6, 255 guy I've ever seen in my life," Winston noted of the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. "It's unreal."

Along with the addition of Howard, the Bucs further bolstered their passing attack by signing deep threat DeSean Jackson. The newcomers will complement last year's top wideout Mike Evans (who scored 12 TDs in 2016) and tight end Cameron Brate, who broke out last season with a 57/660/8 stat line over 15 contests. The continued presence of Brate caps Howard's statistical upside in the short-term, but down the road the rookie out of Alabama has a chance to parlay his elite athleticism and solid all-around game into fantasy relevance.