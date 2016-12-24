Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Could see increased workload in Week 16
Barber could see a slight boost in workload in Saturday's Week 16 tilt versus the Saints, given Doug Martin's (coach's decision) surprising inactive status.
The undrafted rookie is still likely to cede the majority of work to backfield mates Jacquizz Rodgers and Charles Sims, but he could certainly be in for some short-yardage and even goal-line opportunities.
