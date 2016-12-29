Barber is in line to serve as the primary back-up to starting tailback Jacquizz Rodgers in Sunday's Week 17 tilt versus the Panthers, following the placement of Charles Sims on injured reserve Wednesday.

The undrafted rookie has performed admirably this season in his limited opportunities, tallying 204 yards on 50 carries (4.1 YPC) with one touchdown, while also notching five receptions for 28 yards. Barber saw double-digit carries in three different contests earlier in the campaign amidst a slew of running back injuries for the Bucs, but wouldn't figure to get that much work Sunday against the Panthers, as starter Jacquizz Rodgers has demonstrated an ability to handle an ample workload when called upon. However, Barber figures to be slated for at least 5-7 touches out of the backfield while spelling Rodgers on occasion, and would likely be featured in short-yardage and perhaps even goal-line situations. The one potential hindrance to his projected opportunity might be fellow first-year back Russell Hansbrough, who was signed off the Giants' practice squad Tuesday.