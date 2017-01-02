Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Rushes for 19 yards in Week 17 win
Barber gained 19 yards on five rushes in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Panthers.
The rookie played the complementary back role behind Jacquizz Rodgers with both Doug Martin (suspension) and Charles Sims (pectoral) unavailable, doing a serviceable job while touching the ball for the first time since Week 13. With the team's running back situation in a state of uncertainty due to Martin's issues, Barber will head into the offseason with a fighting chance of sticking on the roster in 2017.
