Hicks was signed to a futures contract by the Bucs on Tuesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The former Georgia Bulldog once served as a lead blocker for Todd Gurley in college, and will have a chance to kick-start his pro career with Tampa after failing a physical as an undrafted rookie with the Titans last spring. Hicks finished his four-year collegiate career with 23 carries for 166 yards and 12 receptions for another 132 yards, displaying some athleticism with ball in his hands. However, Hicks would likely be utilized to primarily clear running lanes for the Bucs' tailbacks, even as the traditional fullback role was noticeably absent from the team's offense this past season.