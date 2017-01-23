Ayers finished the 2016 season with 29 tackles (21 solo), including two for loss, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed over 12 games.

The veteran pass rusher, inked to a three-year, $19.5 million free-agent contract last offseason, had a rather uneven start to his Bucs tenure, suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Cardinals and missing the subsequent four games. However, Ayers came on strong over the last month-plus of the campaign, recording sacks in four of the last six contests. He also notched a season-high six tackles against the Bears in Week 10, but didn't record more than three stops in any of the other 11 games he participated in. Ayers couldn't quite duplicate the career 2015 season he enjoyed with the Giants in which he set personal bests in tackles (41) and sacks (9.5), but his 6.5 quarterback takedowns in 2016 did represent the second-best total of his career. With the possibility of a full 16 games and a second season in defensive coordinator Mike Smith's scheme on tap in 2017, Ayers could certainly be poised to build on this past season's production.