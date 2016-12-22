Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Full participant Thursday
Ayers (illness) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice, ESPN's Jenna Laine reports.
Ayers was under the weather Wednesday and didn't practice. His complete availability Thursday implies he's past whatever bug he'd been dealing with, though, meaning Ayers isn't in danger of missing Saturday's showdown against the Saints.
