Ayers (illness) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran defensive end has been a solid presence over the last four games in particular, posting 11 tackles (eight solo) over that span, along with three sacks. With the illness that sidelined him coming on Wednesday, we'd expect that Ayers will be ready to suit up by Saturday against the Saints. Another update on his status should come after Thursday's practice.