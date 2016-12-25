Aguayo converted a 35-yard field-goal attempt and was perfect on all three extra-point tries in Saturday's 31-24 loss to the Saints.

Despite the season taking a sharp downward turn for the Bucs over the last two games, Aguayo's improved accuracy is one of the bright spots. He's now been perfect over the last three games, a span of 12 kicks (six field goals and six extra points). Aguayo will try to build on the 87.5 percent accuracy he's managed over his last 16 field goals in the season finale against the Panthers on New Year's Day.