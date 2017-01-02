Aguayo connected on a 33-yard field goal but missed a 46-yarder and also had a 48-yard attempt blocked in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Panthers. He made both of his extra-point tries.

A rollercoaster rookie season for Aguayo fittingly ended with a little bit of everything sprinkled in. While he was true once again from a modest distance of 33 yards, consistent success on field goals of over 40 yards continued to evade him. Aguayo misfired wide left on his 46-yard try late in the first half, and then saw Kawann Short get a hand on his 48-yard attempt early in the fourth quarter. The 2016 second-round pick had come in to Week 17 having made all 12 of his kicks in the previous three games, but his final performance of the season continues to leave the door open for some doubt as to his long-term viability as the Bucs head into the offseason.