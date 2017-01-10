Shepard hauled in 23 of 40 targets for 341 yards and two touchdowns over 14 games during the 2016 season. He also rushed once for nine yards.

The LSU product had primarily cut his NFL teeth on special teams over his first two seasons, but a plethora of injuries at the receiver position in 2016 provided him with his most extensive opportunity from scrimmage yet. Shepard displayed a knack for getting downfield, notching at least one reception for double-digit yardage in each of the last nine games of the season, even as his wideout reps were capped due to his importance on the special teams units. After playing under a one-year, $1.6 million contract this past season, Shepard is now an unrestricted free agent. However, his relative emergence as a receiver, diverse skill set and the likely modest cost to retain him render him a likely candidate for a return to Tampa in 2017.