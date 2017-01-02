Buccaneers' Russell Shepard: Tallies 29 yards receiving in Week 17 win
Shepard hauled in two of seven targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Panthers.
Shepard was quiet the majority of the game before notching a pair of second-half receptions. The special teams ace served in the complementary receiving role he's gotten accustomed to filling in the latter half of the campaign, an expanded opportunity that led to career highs in receptions (23), targets (40), yards (341) and touchdowns (two). While his performance this season was certainly encouraging, the Bucs will likely be looking to upgrade their receiving corps behind Mike Evans through free agency and/or the draft in the offseason.
