Buccaneers' Russell Shepard: Totals 61 yards receiving in Week 16 loss
Shepard gathered in three of five targets for 61 yards in Saturday's 31-24 loss to the Saints.
The fourth-year pro was second only to Mike Evans in receiving yards on the day, posting his second-best total in that category on the season in the process. Shepard's game-long reception of 24 yards was also his longest of the season, and he continues to display proficiency getting down the field during his relatively limited opportunities. He'll try to finish out the season on a positive note when the Panthers come to town in Week 17.
