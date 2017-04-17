Griffin signed his one-year, $1.8 million restricted free-agent tender with the Buccaneers on Monday, Adam Caplan of ESPN reports.

Griffin has never seen the field in his four seasons as a backup quarterback, but the Buccaneers appear comfortable with him as their replacement option for Jameis Winston following Mike Glennon's departure for Chicago in the offseason. Barring an injury to Winston, Griffin will likely be held off the field for the majority of 2017 as well.