Buccaneers' Sean Renfree: Inks futures deal with Bucs
Renfree signed a future/reserve contract with the Buccaneers on Friday, The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Renfree appears to have a legitimate path towards making the final roster in Tampa Bay as last years No. 2 QB, Mike Glennon, seems destined to land elsewhere via free agency for a chance to earn a starting gig. In turn, last year's No. 3, Ryan Griffin, should bump up a slot, clearing room for Renfree to secure third-string duties.
More News
-
Sean Renfree: Ends time in Atlanta•
-
Falcons' Sean Renfree: Serves as backup in 2015•
-
Falcons could bring in Matt Schaub to vie for backup QB role•
-
Steven Jackson among notable players inactive for Falcons•
-
Falcons unveil inactives for Week 16 clash at New Orleans•
-
Three injured Falcons ruled out for Week 15 game•