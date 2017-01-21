Renfree signed a future/reserve contract with the Buccaneers on Friday, The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Renfree appears to have a legitimate path towards making the final roster in Tampa Bay as last years No. 2 QB, Mike Glennon, seems destined to land elsewhere via free agency for a chance to earn a starting gig. In turn, last year's No. 3, Ryan Griffin, should bump up a slot, clearing room for Renfree to secure third-string duties.