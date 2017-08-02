Hill signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hill began his undrafted career in Houston this summer but has found a new home in Tampa Bay. Given the Bucs' loaded receiving corps, Hill's long-term future with the team seems rather cloudy at the moment. Yet, greater feats have been accomplished and if Hill can impress well into preseason he could have a shot to make it onto the active roster for Week 1.