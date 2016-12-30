Hargreaves (abdomen) was limited in Thursday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie corner may have suffered the injury in the latter portion of Wednesday's session, as the issue hadn't been reported prior to Thursday's practice report. Given his limited participation, Hargreaves' chances of suiting up for Sunday's season finale against the Panthers still would appear to be favorable. A more definitive picture of his potential availability should emerge following Friday's session.