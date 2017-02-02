Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Posts 76 tackles in rookie season
Hargreaves totaled 76 tackles (68 solo), including three for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and nine passes defensed overall in the 2016 season.
The 2016 first-round pick experienced the typical ups-and-downs of a first year-player, particularly one playing as volatile position as cornerback. Hargreaves certainly got the proverbial baptism by fire, as he was the subject of a league-high 113 targets, 80 of which were converted into receptions. That volume led the rookie to surrender 1,069 yards receiving overall, a high-water mark in the league last season. Despite the negatives inherent in those numbers, they may ultimately prove to be a blessing in disguise, as they afforded Hargreaves an abundant amount of reps right from the onset of his rookie campaign. With 16 games now under his belt and a wealth of talent, Hargreaves could potentially display significant improvement in 2017 if he's able to make the necessary adjustments over the offseason.
