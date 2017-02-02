Hargreaves totaled 76 tackles (68 solo), including three for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and nine passes defensed overall in the 2016 season.

The 2016 first-round pick experienced the typical ups-and-downs of a first year-player, particularly one playing as volatile position as cornerback. Hargreaves certainly got the proverbial baptism by fire, as he was the subject of a league-high 113 targets, 80 of which were converted into receptions. That volume led the rookie to surrender 1,069 yards receiving overall, a high-water mark in the league last season. Despite the negatives inherent in those numbers, they may ultimately prove to be a blessing in disguise, as they afforded Hargreaves an abundant amount of reps right from the onset of his rookie campaign. With 16 games now under his belt and a wealth of talent, Hargreaves could potentially display significant improvement in 2017 if he's able to make the necessary adjustments over the offseason.